BlizzCon 2023 Collection Legendary Pack Contents Revealed

With BlizzCon returning to in-person attendance for the first time in three years, many Blizzard fans are hoping for the developer to bring a few massive surprises. While the team hasn't tipped its hand yet, they did finally reveal what's going to be available in the BlizzCon Collection Epic and Legendary Packs. Previously, this was called the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket. Not only does it get you several in-game goodies but it gives you access to panels and shows that aren't available to the general public. This year, there are two tiers of the Pack, both of which come with a ton of in-game goodies for Blizzard's many properties.

BlizzCon 2023 Collection Epic Pack

Unlock in-game rewards with the BlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack:



❄️ WoW Bound Blizzard Flying Mount

🩸 Diablo IV S2 Battle Pass

⚔️ Overwatch S7 Battle Pass

🎉 And Much More!



The BlizzCon Collection Epic Pack will run players $29.99. This is the lower-priced option for players but still includes quite a few cosmetic items for players. Here's everything in the Epic Pack:

World of Warcraft: Ysgerle pet

World of Warcraft: Chilling Celebration Banner toy

Diablo 4: Lapisvein mount

Diablo 4: Cobalt Ensign mount trophy

Diablo 4: Demon-Mother Countenance mount trophy

Overwatch 2: 1,000 Credits

Overwatch 2: Mystery Name Card

Hearthstone: BlizzCon 2023 Cardback

Hearthstone: 5 Standard Packs

Hearthstone: 5 Golden Standard Packs

Warcraft Rumble: Murloc Player Potrait

Warcraft Rumble: Murloc Kobald Skin

10% Blizzard Gear Store Discount for one item

BlizzCon 2023 Collection Legendary Pack

The Legendary Pack costs $49.99 and includes everything in the Epic Pack. However, it also includes several extra items, including passes for Season 2 in Diablo 4 and Season 7 in Overwatch 2. Here are all of the extra items in the Legendary Pack:

World of Warcraft: Bound Blizzard flying mount

Diablo 4: Midnight Harness mount armor

Diablo 4: Premium Battle Pass (can be applied once for any season)

Overwatch 2: Season 7 Premium Battle Pass

Overwatch 2: Drowned Warrior Sigma Epic skin

Hearthstone: Mystery Signature Legendary Card

Warcraft Rumble: Murloc Tower Skin

When is BlizzCon 2023?

(Photo: Blizzard Entertainment)

BlizzCon 2023 takes place from November 3-4. Blizzard hasn't officially announced the start time for the Opening Ceremony, but that will be the event to pay the most attention to. Blizzard generally saves its biggest announcements for the blow-off event, so any major surprises will show up there. That said, if you're someone who plays a ton of one of Blizzard's specific games, it's definitely worth checking out those specific panels as they'll have lots of depth missing from the main stage.

As far as what to expect, that's a tougher question to answer. We know that Warcraft Rumble is going to launch at the event and that Overwatch 2 will debut a new hero. It's also likely that we'll hear about the next World of Warcraft expansion, though that's speculation based on the long-running MMO's usual release cadence. Blizzard will also probably have a surprise or two to celebrate the return to in-person attendance, but there's no way to know what will come from that.