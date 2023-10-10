BlizzCon 2023 Collection Legendary Pack Contents Revealed
Blizzard has officially revealed all the goodies coming with the BlizzCon virtual ticket.
With BlizzCon returning to in-person attendance for the first time in three years, many Blizzard fans are hoping for the developer to bring a few massive surprises. While the team hasn't tipped its hand yet, they did finally reveal what's going to be available in the BlizzCon Collection Epic and Legendary Packs. Previously, this was called the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket. Not only does it get you several in-game goodies but it gives you access to panels and shows that aren't available to the general public. This year, there are two tiers of the Pack, both of which come with a ton of in-game goodies for Blizzard's many properties.
BlizzCon 2023 Collection Epic Pack
Unlock in-game rewards with the BlizzCon Collection Legendary Pack:— World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) October 9, 2023
❄️ WoW Bound Blizzard Flying Mount
🩸 Diablo IV S2 Battle Pass
⚔️ Overwatch S7 Battle Pass
🎉 And Much More!
Buy Now: https://t.co/ItSWkRODRj pic.twitter.com/GBohLRC9ac
The BlizzCon Collection Epic Pack will run players $29.99. This is the lower-priced option for players but still includes quite a few cosmetic items for players. Here's everything in the Epic Pack:
- World of Warcraft: Ysgerle pet
- World of Warcraft: Chilling Celebration Banner toy
- Diablo 4: Lapisvein mount
- Diablo 4: Cobalt Ensign mount trophy
- Diablo 4: Demon-Mother Countenance mount trophy
- Overwatch 2: 1,000 Credits
- Overwatch 2: Mystery Name Card
- Hearthstone: BlizzCon 2023 Cardback
- Hearthstone: 5 Standard Packs
- Hearthstone: 5 Golden Standard Packs
- Warcraft Rumble: Murloc Player Potrait
- Warcraft Rumble: Murloc Kobald Skin
- 10% Blizzard Gear Store Discount for one item
BlizzCon 2023 Collection Legendary Pack
The Legendary Pack costs $49.99 and includes everything in the Epic Pack. However, it also includes several extra items, including passes for Season 2 in Diablo 4 and Season 7 in Overwatch 2. Here are all of the extra items in the Legendary Pack:
- World of Warcraft: Bound Blizzard flying mount
- Diablo 4: Midnight Harness mount armor
- Diablo 4: Premium Battle Pass (can be applied once for any season)
- Overwatch 2: Season 7 Premium Battle Pass
- Overwatch 2: Drowned Warrior Sigma Epic skin
- Hearthstone: Mystery Signature Legendary Card
- Warcraft Rumble: Murloc Tower Skin
When is BlizzCon 2023?
BlizzCon 2023 takes place from November 3-4. Blizzard hasn't officially announced the start time for the Opening Ceremony, but that will be the event to pay the most attention to. Blizzard generally saves its biggest announcements for the blow-off event, so any major surprises will show up there. That said, if you're someone who plays a ton of one of Blizzard's specific games, it's definitely worth checking out those specific panels as they'll have lots of depth missing from the main stage.
As far as what to expect, that's a tougher question to answer. We know that Warcraft Rumble is going to launch at the event and that Overwatch 2 will debut a new hero. It's also likely that we'll hear about the next World of Warcraft expansion, though that's speculation based on the long-running MMO's usual release cadence. Blizzard will also probably have a surprise or two to celebrate the return to in-person attendance, but there's no way to know what will come from that.