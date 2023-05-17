Blizzcon Returns to In-Person Attendance This November

For the past four years, Blizzard Entertainment's annual Blizzcon gathering has taken place entirely online. Word came down today that Blizzcon is going back to in-person attendance in addition to the online version of the show this November. That's welcome news for fans who look forward to the yearly event, as it will give them the chance to get back in person with their World of Warcraft guildmates or Overwatch 2 five-stack. Plus, it opens up the door for more exciting esports events and the always popular cosplay showcases.

Blizzcon returns to the Anaheim Convention Center November 3-4. There's no word yet on ticket pricing or event details, but hotel booking is available if you want to get an early start on finding accommodations. In terms of what we might see from Blizzard, that's a bit tougher to say. Obviously, Diablo 4 will have been out for nearly six months by that point, which means it'll make an appearance, but is probably too early for an expansion to be announced. Similarly, we've just found out that Overwatch 2's PVE plans have been scrapped, so you shouldn't expect to see anything pop up related to that.

One thing that does seem likely is that we may get our first tease of the next World of Warcraft expansion. Dragonfilight launched in 2022 and has at least one more major patch that should be on the way sometime next year. If Blizzard sticks to its every-other-year launch cycle for expansions, we'll probably see whatever's next pop up in 2024, meaning this Blizzcon would provide an excellent first look. We also know Blizzard is currently working on a new survival supposedly called Odyssey. If it's as far along as some think, that could make for a show-stopper to kick off the show.

Either way, this is exciting news for Blizzard fans. The event has long been known for bringing the community together for a weekend of celebration, and even when the announcements aren't earth-shattering, it's still a time to remember. That said, hopefully, the team at Blizzard is able to really blow the doors off of the Anaheim Convention Center as a way to celebrate the return to in-person attendance.