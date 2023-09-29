Blizzard Reveals First Sneak Peek at BlizzCon 2023

For the first time in years, BlizzCon 2023 is returning to in-person attendance. When it was announced a few months ago, many fans assumed that Blizzard Entertainment would be pulling out all of the stops. For now, the team is still holding the majority of its surprises close to its chest, but it did provide fans with a sneak peek of what to expect at the event. Again, Blizzcon 2023 will likely be full of unexpected reveals and new content for Blizzard's extensive catalog of existing games.

BlizzCon 2023 Sneak Peek Lineup

With this being the first time BlizzCon is back in person, it's not a surprise to see Blizzard focusing so heavily on community events. There's Community Night, the famous March of the Murlochs event, and even a place where you'll be able to have a tattoo artist give you a Diablo 4-themed tattoo. There's also the Overwatch World Cup competition for fans to watch, and everyone who attends will get a free BlizzCon backpack.

However, the main attraction is going to the Opening Ceremony. That's where all of the new content will be announced. Again, Blizzard isn't telling us much just yet, but it is teasing a new hero for Overwatch 2. Attendees will also get to check out the upcoming content for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and Classic and will get to hop into exhibition matches in Rumblemania or take on a developer in Hearthstone.

Of course, most of that content is exclusive to in-person attendees. Fortunately, if you still want to make the trek, Blizzard is opening up a third wave of tickets on September 29. The team also provides fans with a digital option. Previously, this was called the Virtual Ticket, but Blizzard is changing it to the BlizzCon Collection this year. Not only does this get you access to all kinds of panels and developer talks but you'll also get some in-game goodies for all of Blizzard's many properties. Unfortunately, similar to the potential surprises, Blizzard isn't yet telling us what's included in the Collection. We'll likely start to hear more about that in the next week or two.

When is BlizzCon 2023?

BlizzCon 2023 takes place on November 3-4. We don't have an official time for when the Opening Ceremony will start, but it'll happen sometime on November 3. If you're only interested in new announcements, that's when you'll want to tune in as Blizzard always drops its biggest announcements during the ceremony.

That said, the smaller panels are worth watching if you're a fan of that specific game. Because those are usually developers diving deep into an upcoming release, you'll often get several great nuggets of insight into features that can't be covered in the more general reveal. Either way, Comic Book will be sure to have all the important information you'll need following the announcements.