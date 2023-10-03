Warcraft Rumble Will Finally Launch During BlizzCon 2023

For the first time in several years, Blizzard Entertainment's BlizzCon is returning to in-person attendance. Because of that, many fans are expecting the company to pull out all the stops and produce an opening night show that blows the doors off. Today, we learned one of the first steps Blizzard is taking to do just that because it announced that its upcoming mobile action strategy game Warcraft Rumble is launching on the first of BlizzCon -- November 3. It's not a game-changing announcement, but the Warcraft Rumble release date announcement is a great table-setter for what we can expect to see from BlizzCon.

Warcraft Rumble has been available to pre-register for nearly a month now, and if you haven't done so already, you should consider doing so. Pre-registering is free, and you'll grab a few extra goodies for signing up early. This includes a Mecha Kobold Mini and a new Tower Skin. Blizzard has also already implemented a crossover event with World of Warcraft, so we can likely expect more of that to come in the future. In fact, BlizzCon 2023 would be the perfect place to announce whatever's next on the docket for Rumble fans.

What is Warcraft Rumble?

Warcraft Rumble launches on November 3rd



🔹Collect 65+ Minis

🔹Challenge Iconic Warcraft Characters

🔹Level Up Your Army



Pre-Register:

Originally called Warcraft Arclight Rumble, Warcraft Rumble has undergone more than just a name change after it was announced in 2022. The game is billed as an action strategy game, meaning you'll be using the game's cute minis to try to take out your opponents in light strategy action. Think of a mix of tower defense and MOBA.

During the beta period, Blizzard also opened the game up to more than just PvP action, meaning you'll be able to level up through fights against other players and the AI. At launch, there will be over 65 minis to collect and build your armies with, and Blizzard has said that it will use six-week-long seasons to build on that base of content.

What Else Might Come to BlizzCon 2023?

The final batch of tickets for BlizzCon 2023 will go on sale tomorrow!



Details: https://t.co/lzulIodFbf pic.twitter.com/ZhJMGogeSJ — Warcraft Rumble (@WarcraftRumble) September 28, 2023

Again, BlizzCon 2023 is the first time Blizzard fans will be back in the building together since before the COVID-19 pandemic. There's going to be a certain electricity in the air when it kicks off, and you have to assume that Blizzard will capitalize with more than just the launch of a new mobile game. Fortunately, we already know that Overwatch 2 is going to debut a new hero at the event, but there might be much more to see.

Most notably, Blizzard announced that legendary designer Chris Metzen has come back to work full-time with the studio as the creative director of Warcraft. It's right about the time when we usually start to hear about the next World of Warcraft expansion, so it seems very likely that Metzen will take the stage and tell fans about what's coming next for the hit MMORPG. We'll also probably learn the first details about Season 3 in Diablo 4 and may even see a surprise or two. BlizzCon 2023 starts on November 3 and runs through the weekend.