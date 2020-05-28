Blood Rage: Digital Edition is Out Now

A digital version of the hit tabletop game Blood Rage is available now on Steam. Earlier this week, Asmodee Digital released a digital version of Blood Rage, the hit CMON board game originally released in 2015. In Blood Rage: Digital Edition, players take control of a Viking clan as they pillage their way through Midgard and summon warriors, monsters, and more before Ragnarok hits. The board shrinks as Ragnarok gradually consumes the land, with players earning points for the forces that enter Valhalla by getting removed from the board. This Digital Version of Blood Rage gives even more players a chance to experience the game's unique mix of brutal combat and strategy for the very first time.

One of Blood Rage's original selling points was its high quality miniatures, which Asmodee Digital faithfully adapted when building out the digital version of the game. When asked about how the Digital Edition tried to adapt the very tactile experience of Blood Rage, designer Eric Lang noted that the game did a good job of respecting Blood Rage's original medium. "It can't replace or substitute the haptic satisfaction of touching the minis," Lang said. "Byut it focuses on player immersion in all the great ways digital games can. The animations, the sounds, the seamless camera work ... all come together to really pull you in. I feel like it's a unique experience that stands alone, side by side with the physical version."

While CMON stopped publishing new content for the physical edition of Blood Rage years ago, Blood Rage: Digital Edition will feature some new exclusive content. "We have worked on some digital exclusive content, such as new additional monsters, that will be included at launch for all of our Blood Rage digital Kickstarter backers," Lang said. "The digital adaptation also includes new modes such as a really good interactive tutorial. In fact, I could recommend this version for new players just because of the excellent teach! Don't want to read the rulebook? Just dive right in!" Additionally, Lang noted that the development team hadn't ruled out even more new content if the game is popular enough. "Absolutely we'd consider it," when asked about making more digital content. "We never say never, and we all love Blood Rage. As always in publishing, it's a matter of bandwidth and priority."

Ultimately, Blood Rage: Digital Edition gives players a chance to experience a new, but still faithful to the original, version of Lang's original vision. Some of Lang's most popular games have drawn from the mythologies of historical cultures, and he still holds a special place for Blood Rage years after its release. "These games are very personal to me," Lang said. "They are based on my favourite folktales growing up. I read all of these from German children's books while visiting my grandmother. So these games are based on my interpretation of these myths, the ones I can recall from top of mind."

You can check out the trailer for Blood Rage: Digital Edition above. The game is now available on Steam for both PC and Mac.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.