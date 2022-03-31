Bloodhunt Release Date Announced

✖

Bloodhunt developer Sharkmob has announced that the free-to-play battle royale video game is officially set to launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on April 27th. The title, which has the full name of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, sees a couple of dozen players participate in a war between vampire clans in Prague using supernatural powers to take on everyone and anyone that tries to stop them.

While the vampire battle royale is set to release for the PS5 and PC, the PS5 version will make use of the DualSense wireless controller's bells and whistles. In addition to the usual haptic feedback while attacking, the adaptive triggers will also come into play with shotguns, for example, having a heavier trigger pull while sub-machine guns can use the triggers more easily. The controller's lights will also change based on team color or when "bloodhunted" and play sounds when using consumables or "feeding on mortals."

The release date announcement follows a delay out of 2021 late last year. "The plan was to launch the game this year for both PC and PS5 as we moved out of Early Access: Founder's Season," the developer said at the time. "Based on key learnings from this early season, we have decided to take the time needed to address the valuable feedback we have received and postpone the release until early 2022. During this period the public servers will be taken offline."

"Bloodhunt is a thrilling free-to-play battle royale game set in Prague consumed by a ruthless war between vampire clans," the official description of Bloodhunt reads. "Use your supernatural powers to hunt and outsmart your rivals and Inquisition soldiers in this third-person action shooter. Gear up, feed on potent blood to grow in power, defy gravity to strike from anywhere, and dominate the night!"

As noted above, Bloodhunt is set to be fully released for the PlayStation 5 and PC on April 27th. The free-to-play battle royale video game had been available in early access for a period of time last year, but the new date marks when it will be available to the public in full. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games in general right here.

