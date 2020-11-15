Magic: The Gathering Looks Like It's Getting Bob Ross Cards

It seems that the artwork of iconic painter Bob Ross will soon grace certain Magic: The Gathering cards. Ross was the iconic host of The Joy of Painting who became an internet-favorite personality after his death in 1995. He was best known for his landscapes, which is perfect since the one card type found in every Magic: The Gathering deck is the Land card. Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that Bob Ross would be the theme of an upcoming Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop, similar to the recent The Walking Dead Secret Lair drop. The latest Magic: The Gathering Arena update seems to confirm that rumor.

MTG Arena's update brought the Kaladesh Remastered set to the digital platform. Wizards of the Coast also quietly added Basic Land cards featuring Bob Ross's artwork and a version of the Nonbasic Land card Evolving Wilds featuring one of Ross's pieces. The Evolving Wilds card even includes one of Ross's famous quotes as flavor text: "We don't make mistakes, just happy little accidents."

Players can find the Basic Land cards by browning their collection with the "Not Collected," "Rare," and "Land" filters applied. However, they cannot be crafted and are not available to purchase in the game's store. It seems Wizards of the Coast is quietly laying the groundwork for a future announcement. Intentionally or otherwise, players can craft the Bob Ross-illustrated Evolving Wilds card. It will cost players one Rare Wildcard.

What do you think of the potential Magic: The Gathering Bob Ross Secret Lair drop lands and their inclusion in MTG Arena?

