Magic: The Gathering Arena Getting Kaladesh Remastered In November

Magic: The Gathering Arena will soon see another new set enter the Historic format. Wizards of the Coast this week released Magic: The Gathering Arena's latest monthly State of the Game. This month's update followed up on last month's announcement that Magic: The Gathering Arena will be getting Kaladesh Remastered, a new set similar to Amonkhet Remastered but focusing on the Kaladesh block sets (Kaladesh and Aether Revolt). The State of the Game reveals that Kaladesh Remastered pre-order will go live in the game's digital storefront on November 5th ahead of the set's release later that month, shaking up the Arena-exclusive Historic format once again.

Like Amonkhet Remastered, Kaladesh Remastered is designed with limited play in mind. It makes sense then that the pre-order bundle includes a few draft entry tokens. Here's the full list of what comes with that pre-order bundle:

10 Kaladesh Remastered booster packs

3x Draft Tokens

Playset (4x copies) Aether Hub cards

1x Aether Hub alternate-art card style

Wizards of the Coast previously announced that it is working on a Pioneer Masters set to bring the newest tabletop format to the game. In last month's State of the Game, the company explained why the Magic: The Gathering Arena team decided to add another remastered set to its list of upcoming projects, stating, "We learned a lot from Amonkhet Remastered that we want to build on sooner rather than later. We have a better idea of the power level of Historic in a post-Jumpstart, Amonkhet Remastered, and Mythic Invitational world, and we felt this was a good time to reintroduce Kaladesh and Aether Revolt to Magic: The Gathering Arena." Also, "It's still a step toward Pioneer!"

Like the Amonkhet block sets, Kaladesh and Aether Revolt debuted in Magic: The Gathering Arena during the game's closed beta testing phase but were removed before the game went into open beta. The Magic: The Gathering Arena team has long stated that it hoped to eventually return those lost beta sets to the game, and this year they're making good on that idea.

The Kaladesh block sets were set on the plane of Kaladesh, a world inspired by the steampunk genre. It is the home plane of the planeswalker and pyromancer Chandra Nalaar. Creatures represented on Kaldesh includes Elves, Vedalken, Dwarves, Gremlins, and the Aetherborn. Mechanics in Kaladesh include vehicles, energy, fabricate, improvise, and revolt.

Magic: The Gathering Arena is available now on PC and Mac through the Epic Games Store.