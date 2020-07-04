Bob Ross Fans Celebrate the Legendary Painter's Legacy 25 Years After Death
25 years ago today, the world lost legendary painter Bob Ross. A mainstay for millions tuning in to PBS growing up, the 20-year Air Force veteran hosted The Joy of Painting for 403 episodes over the span of 11 years. Even 26 years after the series aired its last episode, Ross is now more famous than ever.
Thanks to a streaming deal with Netflix years ago, one that's now moved over to YouTube, entire generations have found out about the artist. Now, 25 years after Ross passed away, the painter's legacy is still very much alive in the digital age.
Born on October 29, 1942, Ross grew up in Orlando, taking to helping injured animals throughout his youth. The painter eventually dropped out of high school during his freshman year to help with his father's carpentry business before joining the United States Air Force in 1961. Picking up painting as a hobby while serving his country, Ross eventually returned home and launched The Joy of Painting on public television and as they say, the rest is history.
Keep scrolling to see some of the best Bob Ross tributes on Twitter.
Dark & Light
prevnext
Remembering Bob Ross who passed away on this day in 1995 pic.twitter.com/sttpOfj8Gb— Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) July 4, 2020
The Reason for Celebration
prevnext
happy Remembering Bob Ross Day. this is why we shoot off fireworks. pic.twitter.com/07Osv8rnxs— mama zaku (@ZinZaku) July 4, 2020
RIP Angel
prevnext
today is the 25th anniversary of bob ross’ death, rest in peace angel 🤍 pic.twitter.com/V8J51k17JF— vee ✰ (@veezamo) July 4, 2020
Pet Squirrel
prevnext
Y'all remember how Bob Ross had a pet named Peapod the pocket squirrel? 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/SKsigvkHSJ— 𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐀₇ #BLM ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@DontTellNamjoon) July 4, 2020
Legend
prevnext
Today we celebrate Bob Ross! RIP to a legend!🕊 pic.twitter.com/p7EjeNF6oI— Dylan Contreras (@DylanOContreras) July 4, 2020
Everything I Aspire to Be
prevnext
Bob Ross, I wish I could have known you. You are everything I aspire to be. You will never be forgotten. Always in my heart forever. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/5eW5cOFanh— alaa (@alaskaaam) July 4, 2020
Most Relaxing
prevnext
There's something about the soothing tone of his voice and the sound of his brush, filled with paint, tapping on the canvas that makes watching Bob Ross create a painting in 30 minutes one of the more relaxing things in life for me.
25 years ago today, he passed away.... pic.twitter.com/uYJ44UlkuR— Dave Scarangella (@DullesDistrict) July 4, 2020
Tribute Art
prevnext
Tribute to Bob Ross, may he Rest In Peace #BobRoss pic.twitter.com/GlXLmR61aw— Saxolotl (@saxolotlart) July 4, 2020
Asking the Real Questions
prevnext
I wonder what a @DCComics or @Marvel comic book would look like if Bob Ross painted it??? I'm pretty sure there'd be a few happy little trees in the background.— Brett, The Comic Novice (@ComicNovice) July 4, 2020
Find Freedom
0comments
Rest in Peace and God Bless, Bob Ross. #BobRossDay pic.twitter.com/Y82hjXz8rV— Jessica L. Tate (@JLTateAuthor) July 4, 2020
*****
All 31 seasons of The Joy of Painting are available on YouTube.prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.