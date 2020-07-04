Bob Ross Fans Celebrate the Legendary Painter's Legacy 25 Years After Death

25 years ago today, the world lost legendary painter Bob Ross. A mainstay for millions tuning in to PBS growing up, the 20-year Air Force veteran hosted The Joy of Painting for 403 episodes over the span of 11 years. Even 26 years after the series aired its last episode, Ross is now more famous than ever.

Thanks to a streaming deal with Netflix years ago, one that's now moved over to YouTube, entire generations have found out about the artist. Now, 25 years after Ross passed away, the painter's legacy is still very much alive in the digital age.

Born on October 29, 1942, Ross grew up in Orlando, taking to helping injured animals throughout his youth. The painter eventually dropped out of high school during his freshman year to help with his father's carpentry business before joining the United States Air Force in 1961. Picking up painting as a hobby while serving his country, Ross eventually returned home and launched The Joy of Painting on public television and as they say, the rest is history.

