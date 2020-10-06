The Walking Dead Magic: The Gathering Cards Are On Sale Now For a Limited Time

✖

The Walking Dead's invasion of Magic: The Gathering is now on sale. After announcing the crossover in September, Wizards of the Coast today put The Walking Dead x Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop on sale for a limited time. This limited card set brings characters and items from the universe of AMC'sThe Walking Dead into Wizards of the Coast's immensely popular collectible card game. This "super-limited" release is on sale only until October 12th. After that, it'll be impossible to find at retail. As the Secret Lair slogan says, "Miss a drop, it's gone." You can watch ComicBook.com unbox the entire set above and then head to Magic's Secret Lair website to place your order.

The set includes five creature cards, each depicting a different character from The Walking Dead, plus five double-sided Zombie tokens featuring walkers from The Walking Dead, a treasure token depicting myriad notable items from The Walking Dead, and Negan's trusty baseball bat Lucille as an equipment artifact card. The creatures includes are:

Daryl, Hunter of Walkers

Michonne, Ruthless Survivor

Negan, the Cold-Blooded

Glenn, the Voice of Calm

Rick, Steadfast Leader

In a first, the cards included in this Secret Lair drop are brand new to Magic: The Gathering. The included cards have never been seen before in the game's history and bring unique gameplay and text that is different from any other printed cards. These cards will be legal in the Legacy, Vintage, and Commander play formats.

"Wizards of the Coast is thrilled to collaborate with AMC to bring these iconic characters to the greatest strategy card game," said Bill Rose, SVP of Magic: The Gathering design and development, Wizards of the Coast, in a press release announcing the collaboration. "We can't wait for fans of both Magic: The Gathering and AMC's The Walking Dead to discover fun new ways to play when they add this Secret Lair drop to their collection."

"Magic: The Gathering is one of the most seminal works in the history of gaming," said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games for AMC. "So, we were beyond thrilled to work with Wizards to pair it with one of the most beloved series in the history of television. These cards are a perfect blend of the two universes, and we can't wait for fans to get their hands on them and discover all the tricks we've hidden up our sleeves."

The Walking Dead x Magic: the Gathering Secret Lair drop preorders are live now. The set costs $49.99.