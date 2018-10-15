‘Borderlands 2 VR’ Pre-Orders Come With an Exclusive Dynamic Theme

Those who pre-order Borderlands 2 VR ahead of its December release date will get a dynamic theme that’s exclusively available through early purchases.

Sony announced days ago that Borderlands 2 would be released in a new virtual reality format on December 14th, the 2012 game being adapted to work with more modern technology. The game costs $49.99 for those who want to relive Borderlands 2 once again, and paying that price prior to the game’s release will ensure that you get the dynamic theme previewed below.

A Reddit user shared the video that shows what the dynamic theme will look like on players’ PlayStation 4 consoles. Featuring the core cast of the four playable classes in Borderlands 2, the game dynamic theme shows them taking on various enemies when looking through the dashboard’s tiles while moving up to the console’s settings widens the theme to show more enemies on the sides.

While some might argue about whether the theme is technically “free” or not since it requires a pre-order, it still adds to the purchase for those who were already planning on buying the game ahead of its release. Those planning on getting it should know that it’s not a traditional Borderlands multiplayer experience though with Borderlands 2 VR being restricted to a single-player mode. The skills of the different characters have been updated to reflect this though, so this new product isn’t just the base version being ported to a VR format.

One of the new changes that’ll be included in Borderlands 2 VR is “BAMF Time,” Gearbox’s version of a slow-motion shooting sequence to let players pull off some impressive stunts without getting too disoriented by the VR experience.

“The biggest new feature of Borderlands 2 VR is our take on bullet-time, called ‘BAMF Time’ (or ‘BadAss Mega Fun Time’ if you’re not into the whole brevity thing). Activating BAMF Time will give you the speed and reflexes of a rabid skag, allowing you to dodge bullets, pull off 360 no-scope headshots, and even use your Action Skill to fight off hordes of bandits, bullymongs, and whatever else Pandora might throw at you.”

The VR version also allows for players to drive vehicles from a first-person perspective, a first for the series. Players use the PlayStation Move controllers to drive while the guns are aimed with players’ headsets, so wherever they look is where they’ll shoot.

Borderlands 2 VR and its dynamic theme release on December 14th.