Borderlands 3 DLC Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption Gets 15 Minute Gameplay Trailer

Later this month, 2K Games and Gearbox Software will release the latest Borderlands 3 DLC, Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption. To build hype in the weeks leading up to the release, a new trailer has been revealed, featuring 15 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay. The DLC will feature an all-new setting, as well as a brand-new cast of characters to interact with. Bounty of Blood will also introduce new gameplay mechanics, as well, including new items, the Jetbeast hoverbike, and more. The new trailer gives a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come, and it certainly looks like the most ambitious DLC release for Borderlands 3 thus far!

In Bounty of Blood, Vault Hunters travel to the planet Gehenna in search of The Devil Riders. Apparently, the bandits have been causing trouble in the town of Vestige. In order to collect the bounty on The Devil Riders, players will have to work with the town's inhabitants. The DLC will follow a Western-theme, and there will be several weapons for loot hunters to find that will fit the motif.

The DLC's story will feature an omniscient narrator, who will offer details about Vestige and the inner thoughts of the people that live there, including newcomers Rose and Juno. The actions of players will have a direct impact on the town, so knowing those inner thoughts just might come in handy. In order to travel around Vestige, players will ride on Jetbeasts, a hoverbike that's half beast. Players can even customize their Jetbeast with different types of weaponry.

All in all, it sounds like Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption will offer Borderlands 3 players an exciting experience unlike anything released for the game thus far. Players won't have to wait much longer to find out, however, as the DLC will release on June 25th.

Borderlands 3 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

