Borderlands 3 Includes a Dr Disrespect Easter Egg

A very special mod in Borderlands 3 includes a nod to somewhat controversial streaming personality Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm. You might recall Beahm (as Dr Disrespect) getting banned from Twitch for streaming from a public bathroom earlier this year. Even so, he remains incredibly popular, and given that the Borderlands franchise has a habit of including popular culture, it’s not shocking to see a reference to Beahm’s character in it.

It’s unclear whether he knew about it ahead of launch, but Dr Disrespect tweeted out the mod in question early on launch day last week, and the response from the official Gearbox Software Twitter account all but confirms that it really is what it looks like. “Best mod in [Borderlands 3],” he tweeted.

It’s called the Forceful Disruptor, and is a rare mod for Zane, the Operative in Borderlands 3. Typically, these apply certain benefits to the abilities of individual characters, all of which have their own unique class. You can check it out below, and for context: one of the sayings most associated with Dr Disrespect is “violence, speed, momentum.”

This isn’t the only Easter egg in the game, of course, and it may not even be the only Dr Disrespect Easter egg in there. The Borderlands franchise has become somewhat known for including nods and winks across its games, and this latest entry is no different. Borderlands 3 includes references to everything from Rick & Morty to Lord of the Rings and more.

What do you think of the little Easter egg? Are you a fan of Dr Disrespect? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Borderlands 3 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.