Borderlands 3 Includes a Delightful Iron Man Reference

At this point, it should shock nobody to learn that Borderlands 3, the latest and greatest in the Borderlands franchise, includes a number of tongue-in-check, sometimes clever, sometimes not, references to other pop culture media properties. No property is safe, least of all the extremely notable ones. That includes, for example, the original Iron Man film, which has its own entire weapon in the form of the Jericho.

The Jericho in the game is a Vladof rocket launcher that essentially fires a projectile into the air which explodes into several smaller projectiles. It also includes the following at the first line of descriptive text: “I prefer the weapon you only need to fire once.” You can check out a version of the Jericho, which was shared to Reddit, below:

If that sounds familiar, it should. That’s a direct quote from Tony Stark’s introduction to the Stark Industries Jericho Missile. As Robert Downey Jr.’s Stark gives the speech, the missile fires in the background, and then breaks up into several smaller missiles as it slams into the hills. A giant wave of sound and dirt and grit blasts forward, concluding the iconic scene.

Here's a snippet of our full official review, wherein ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon gave the game a 4 out of 5:

Borderlands 3 is, in many ways, a lot. From the start of the game to the point where you’ve spent full days playing, that statement remains true. There are a lot of guns, there are a lot of ways to get distracted, there are a lot of jokes, and there are a lot of moments that feel like they’re just strung together by various people yelling at you. Underneath this avalanche of absolutely everything is a shining spectacle of a looter shooter, a culmination of rewarding and challenging features chained together by a so-so story.