Borderlands 3 Reveals New Ping System

Gearbox and 2K where present at GuardianCon this year with Borderlands 3, revealing new bits of the looter-shooter and detailing some of the changes the new PS4, Xbox One, and PC game is making. Of everything revealed and detailed, the most notable tidbit involves a new gameplay feature Gearbox is adding that will look very familiar if you’ve spent any time with Apex Legends. That’s right, Borderlands 3 is adding a ping system to the game to allow players to better communicate with each other without using a mic. As you will know, ping systems aren’t anything new, but nobody was really talking about the feature until Apex Legends came packing it. In other words, surely the battle royale shooter inspired the new looter-shooter.

In addition to confirming the feature, Gearbox has also released a new video showing it off in action, courtesy of the game’s opening missions. In it, it shows the ability to ping enemies, loot, ammo, environmental observations, and more. Just like in Apex Legends, it looks to be pretty fleshed out and robust. Best yet, the pinging noise is really, really good.

Given how communicative Borderlands is, this feature should go a long way with people who don’t like to use mics, which is an increasing amount of gamers. At this point, it’s not a revolutionary addition, but it’s one the Borderlands community was very receptive to upon reveal.

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on September 13. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a Google Stadia port.

For more news and media on the upcoming madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure,” reads an official elevator pitch for the game. “Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”