Borderlands 3 Pre-Orders Pulled From Epic Games Store During Mega Sale

Epic Games’ first Steam Summer Sale-like discount extravaganza has officially arrived. The Epic Mega Sale offers gamers many discounts up to 75% off of titles, with an additional $10 taken off of games that are $14.99 or more. While these certainly aren’t bad deals for consumers, it would appear that publishers have had an issue with the sale, pulling their games from Epic’s storefront. One such publisher is 2K, who pulled the pre-orders for the highly anticipated Borderlands 3 from the Epic Games Store. They’ve provided a statement regarding the matter, but did not offer an explanation as to why they stopped pre-orders on the platform.

If you go to the Epic Games Store right now to pre-order Borderlands 3, you will be met with “coming soon” instead of the ability to actually purchase the title. Shortly after the pre-orders were pulled, 2K provided Eurogamer with a statement. “We are working closely with Epic and have temporarily removed Borderlands 3 from their storefront,” they said. “We look forward to the game being back on the Epic Games store soon. Games bought during their Mega Sale will be honored at that price.”

At the very least, those who were able to pick up Borderlands 3 at the discounted price will have those sales honored. Anyone else looking to get the game for a bit cheaper than full price are unfortunately out of luck. It’s unknown when pre-orders for Borderlands 3 will open back up, but if this does indeed have something to do with the Epic Mega Sale, they will likely return after June 13th, when the sale comes to an end.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, here is a snippet from our official preview:

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads the opening of the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox‘s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

