Borderlands 3 Confirms Highly Requested Looting Feature Is Coming

Borderlands 3 players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC won’t have to rely on world drops for much longer, as Gearbox has confirmed that dedicated drops are coming to the madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter soon. As you may know, this gameplay feature was missing at launch, much to the dismay of the game’s players who come to the zany shooter for the best loot. However, Gearbox is righting this wrong by adding the feature, but for now it’s not saying when the system will be added into the game. The developer simply notes it’s being worked on and will drop into the game via a future update.

With dedicated drops, players will be able to grind and farm specific weapons and gear, which is something many looter-shooters do, but unfortunately it’s still far from a common gameplay feature in the sub-genre. Confirmation of the feature came during a weekly Gearbox livestream where some of the changes made in the recent update were highlighted, and some future tweaks were teased.

Yo!! @GearboxOfficial confirmed on their couch co-op tonight that Dedicated drops are coming!! Also confirmed that this recent patch was probably the most extreme it will get. Also tweaks to Mayhem mode and much more! Give it a watch: https://t.co/qKlreC8h4T #Borderlands3 — Ki11er Six (@Ki11ersix) October 18, 2019

