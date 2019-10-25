Borderlands 3 Looking Into Adding Huge Time-Saving Feature

Gearbox has revealed that it’s looking into adding a big time-saving feature to Borderlands 3 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, however, for the moment it has not ETA to divulge. In a new update, Gearbox notes that it’s aware fans have complaints about the game’s cutscenes, specifically how you can’t skip them. As you may know, the game is pretty cutscene heavy, especially at the beginning. And this is a problem for people playing the game for second and third playthroughs, but also people who don’t want to sit through cutscenes. After all, most come to Borderlands 3 for its loot, not its story and characters. That said, while it may seem easy to add skippable cutscenes, in this instance, it’s not, because for Borderlands 3, cutscenes serve more than one purpose.

According to Gearbox, cutscenes are doing a ton of things under the hood, and simply adding a “skip” button could cause serious issues. That said, Gearbox has been manually going through cutscenes, and has revealed that it believes it can get a skip option into the game, but it needs to be tested and all that jazz. In other words, we may not be seeing it for awhile.

Of course, skippable cutscenes is a pretty normal feature that many cutscene-heavy games feature, however, not all of them are implemented well. In fact, many will be added, but cause hitching and technical issues. So, it’s good to hear Gearbox isn’t rushing the feature, because the only thing worse than not being able to skip a cutscene is trying to skip a cutscene and it causing issues.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Borderlands 3 is, in many ways, a lot. From the start of the game to the point where you’ve spent full days playing, that statement remains true,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “There are a lot of guns, there are a lot of ways to get distracted, there are a lot of jokes, and there are a lot of moments that feel like they’re just strung together by various people yelling at you. Underneath this avalanche of absolutely everything is a shining spectacle of a looter shooter, a culmination of rewarding and challenging features chained together by a so-so story.”