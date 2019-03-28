‘Borderlands 3’ Announced With New Trailer

Finally, after what felt like years of teases and leaks and speculation, as anticipated, Gearbox Software finally unveiled Borderlands 3 to the world during its special PAX East presentation. Unfortunately, at the moment, there is no word of a release date or specific platforms, but Gearbox did tease more information will come on April 3.

What there is though is a brand-new trailer that offers a nice meaty look at the game, which according to Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has been five years in the making, and it shows. Borderlands fans are a passionate fanbase, but they aren’t easy to please. But the reception to the trailer so far has been all hype and excitement. And if you were worried the game would have a battle royale mode, Pitchford has confirmed it won’t.

For those that don’t know: Borderlands is an action-RPG meets loot-shooter that blends space western and science fantasy themes with a madcap, post-apocalyptic setting that is very reminiscent of Mad Max. The series is published by 2K Games and developed by Gearbox Software. It is notably credited with putting the latter on the map.

With the newest installment not yet launched, the series consists of three games: Borderlands, which released in 2009; Borderlands 2, which released in 2012; and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, which released in 2014. While the first game is considered important and good, it didn’t receive the praise or generate the same buzz the second title did in 2012. In fact, not only is Borderlands 2 considered one of the best games of 2012, but one of the biggest and most important releases of last-gen all together. Meanwhile, the third release in the series was met with more middling acclaim, which puts even more pressure on Gearbox to get things right this time around.

In addition to the three main releases, a spin-off game dubbed Tales from the Borderlands, was released in 2015 by Telltale Games.

A pioneer of the looter-shooter and a big proponent of co-op gameplay and injecting humor into everything, the series has shipped roughly 30 million copies to date, half of which, roughly, are Borderlands 2. As a result, it’s one of the best-selling video game franchises ever. It’s so successful in fact, that even a film adaptation is in the works over at Lionsgate.

Borderlands 3 currently doesn’t have a release date, nor have its platforms been disclosed, meaning it may be a next-gen release or at least cross-gen release.

