Borderlands 3 Steam Release Date Revealed

PC gamers that prefer to use Steam should be happy to know that Gearbox Software‘s critically-acclaimed title Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on the marketplace starting on March 13th. The game has been available to PC users through the Epic Games Store since its launch in September, but this should give fans a bit more choice in how they purchase and play the game. Gearbox Software has confirmed that there will be cross-play between the two versions, though console gamers still remain on their own. A Super Deluxe Edition of Borderlands 3 will also be available on March 13th. That particular version includes the game’s Season Pass and additional bonus content.

In addition to cross-play, the Steam version of Borderlands 3 will offer a handful of platform-specific features. The game will offer Steam Achievements and full support for the Steam Controller. Steam users can add the game to their Wishlists now.

When Borderlands 3 first launched, Steam fans were particularly irritated by the Epic Games Store’s timed exclusivity. So much so, in fact that the first two games in the Borderlands series were “review bombed” by aggrieved fans on the Steam platform. Valve stepped in, deleting unfairly negative reviews in a first for the company. Tensions have settled a bit since, but the Steam release should help settle the hard feelings, once and for all!

Mayhem is coming… to Steam! Borderlands 3 releases on Steam March 13 and will feature PC crossplay between Steam and the Epic Games Store! Add #Borderlands3 to your @steam wishlist now!

➡ https://t.co/TyX345xLiC pic.twitter.com/a4g7TuJHfa — Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) February 27, 2020

Released in September, Borderlands 3 is the latest entry in the beloved franchise. The game released to strong reviews, though Borderlands 3 did have some performance issues at launch. Despite those issues, and the Epic Games Store’s timed exclusivity, the title debuted to the best initial sales for a game in the franchise, with five million copies sold in the first five days. The game’s first DLC pack, Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, released in December, and is available as part of the game’s aforementioned Season Pass. Borderlands 3 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

