‘Borderlands 3’ Leak Reveals Potential Story Details

Though some fans are fed up with how Gearbox and Randy Pitchford seemingly keep teasing Borderlands 3 reveals with nothing to show for it, that doesn’t stop many from trying to make their own reveals for the upcoming game. The latest leak shows off of more about the third title’s story which seems to center around four new Vault Hunters versus bringing back the old cast.

We’ve previously touched on the four new classes that the upcoming game is rumored to have, now we’re learning more about the Vaults and what our new hero’s quest will be. Whereas in previous Borderlands games, there was one giant Vault as the dangling carrot, it looks like the third one will be about several Vaults all at once. For those that played the sequel, this makes sense given that the end-game revealed a map that showed off many different Vaults that are now discoverable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as the four classes go, the Siren class has definitely changed into a more melee-focused role, while the Soldier uses a mech for its abilities. The Assassins class is familiar, but the Beast Master is another new one, though it bears a striking resemblance to the Hunter class from the first game. The Beast Master will also have 3 pets to pick from, which honestly makes it a win in my eyes.

As with all leaks, take this with a grain of salt. Though it is compelling, there has been a lot of false information surrounding the highly anticipated third entry into the franchise. Because of that, we’re putting this squarely in the rumor pile for now.

With all of the teases, the leaks, and the controversy surrounding the future of the franchise, what do you hope to see from the third title? Are you excited, or has the runaround left you uninterested? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.