‘Borderlands 3’s Extensive Vault Hunter Class Customization Teased

Gearbox and 2K have shown off plenty of Borderlands 3’s Vault Hunters in the game’s first two trailers, but it hasn’t really provided any details on the characters. That said, an eagle-eyed fan on Reddit has discovered an interesting tidbit about at least one of the character’s Vault Hunters, and in the process has discovered a tease of what type of class customization players can expect from the upcoming madcap post-apocalyptic looter-shooter.

The Vault Hunter we’ve known about the longest is Moze, who is able to summon her own powerful mech that she can pilot and give rides to other characters with. And apparently this mech will have customizable parts. In other words, different weapons to fit your playstyle, from sharp claws to flamethrowers.

There’s not much here, but it does provide a taste of what type of class customization players will have at their disposal, and it looks like it will be a lot. As mentioned above, details on the Vault Hunters are currently pretty scarce, but you can read what we know about them so far by clicking right here.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release worldwide on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Gearbox or 2K about a Nintendo Switch port. For more news and media on the highly-anticipated looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. For more information about the game itself, here’s a brief overview:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters–the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

“A Mayhem-Fueled Thrill Ride: Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.”

