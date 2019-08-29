Borderlands 3 Writer Would Love to Continue Tales from the Borderlands’ Story

Telltale Games’ Tales from the Borderlands might not be the first Borderlands game that comes to mind when fans think of the series, but that doesn’t mean its impact on the Borderlands universe is insignificant. Along with telling a Borderlands story in a completely different way than the main games did, its events are considered canon in the Borderlands timeline and helped shape parts of Borderlands 3. The game only ever received one season of content with no more seemingly on the horizon following Telltale Games’ closure, but if Borderlands 3’s co-lead writer Sam Winkler had his way, he’d like to see the story continued in some form.

ComicBook.com spoke to Winkler during a Borderlands 3 gameplay event and asked about Telltale Games and Tales from the Borderlands, a discussion that’s become even more relevant in the wake of Telltale’s sort-of revival as a new company. We mentioned Skybound Entertainment’s decision to pick up and continue Telltale’s The Walking Dead and asked if Winkler would be interested in picking up the story of Tales from the Borderlands.

“I would love to pickup where Tales from the Borderlands Season 1 left off,” Winkler told ComicBook.com. “There’s so many unsolved threads there, and even though we brought some characters into Borderlands 3, there’s still a lot of question marks.”

One of the more notable events in the Tales from the Borderlands game is the death of Scooter, the ride-sharing mechanic who outfitted players with rides to get them moving around Pandora. References to Scooter exist in Borderlands 3, and one of the more apparent effects of Tales from the Borderlands on the new game is that players will encounter Rhys, the protagonist from the narrative-based adventure. Winkler continued to hint that players will find references to these “question marks” in Borderlands 3 and that these nods will likely lead to some speculation.

“And there’s some nods to that by the way,” Winkler continued. “I am a die-hard fan of Tales, and I inserted some winks and nods that are probably going to drive some fan wiki articles.”

Winkler added that he of course couldn’t comment on anything that may or may not be on production, but even if Borderlands fans never get an official continuation of Tales from the Borderlands, it sounds like they can expect at least some closure or thoughtful references in Borderlands 3.

Borderlands 3 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on September 13th.