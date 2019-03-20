‘Borderlands’ Board Game Teased by Gearbox Ahead of PAX East

Gearbox can’t seem to stop teasing fans. The company has been on a roll lately, teasing game after game on their Twitter account, with the full reveals set to take place during PAX East next week. That said, all of the teases so far have seemingly been for video games, some even dealing with what may be their most popular franchise, Borderlands. The latest tease, however, appears to be something more along the lines of a physical game, one that is perhaps played on a table. Oh yeah, it’s looking like a Borderlands board game is potentially inbound.

Gearbox took to their Twitter account, as they have on a near-daily basis over the past couple weeks to tease something they will be bringing to PAX East next week. As can be seen in the tweet below, that is very clearly a card leaning against what appears to be the box for a board game of sorts. Take a look:

Time to tease another game for PAX! pic.twitter.com/5QfboFExBl — Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) March 19, 2019

Naturally, the fans have some words for the Borderlands creators, especially if this ends up being an actual version of Bunkers and Badasses. Please let it be Bunkers and Badasses. What makes things even better, and more interesting, are the replies from Gearbox, some of which are included below.

Okay now you’re just playing with your food — Sm3xy Waffle (@milese794) March 19, 2019

Bunkers and Badasses for realsies!?!? — EthanSalt (@EthanSaltz) March 19, 2019

At this point, it is truly anyone’s guess as to what Gearbox has going on behind the scenes. Thankfully, there isn’t much time between now and the Gearbox presentation at PAX East, which is set to take place on March 28th. Here’s to hoping this next week flies by.

