Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Rated In Korea

Back in 2015, Gearbox Software and 2K Games released Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which brought back both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel in glorious fashion complete with split-screen multiplayer support, beautiful visuals and other great options. Alas, a few fans cried foul because there was no sign of the original Borderlands. (And they do have a point.)

But it looks like the developers may be resolving that matter soon as it could be giving the game that started the franchise the love it deserves.

Gematsu recently reported that a listing over at the Korean Game Rating Board indicates that Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is in the works for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. This could very well be getting the remaster treatment just as Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel got beforehand.

2K hasn’t said a word about the project but there’s a good chance it could spring this as a little surprise for fans that are bummed by the fact Borderlands 3 isn’t coming this year.

The Game of the Year Edition initially came out for PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 years ago including the full adventure along with its respective downloadable content:

The Zombie Island of Dr. Ned

Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot

The Secret Armory of General Knoxx

Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution

Promotional Bonuses

Here’s the features from the original release, which are likely to be carried over into this one:

FPS Action Meets RPG Character Progression: Players can choose from one of four distinct characters and earn experience and gain proficiency in a number of specialties as they do battle with enemies. Upgrades can be invested in a wide variety of special abilities, allowing players to create a fully customized character that is tailored to their playing style.

Co-op Engineered Game Design: Borderlands is built from the ground-up to be an exciting and intuitive co-operative multiplayer experience that rewards players for investing in specific character skill sets.

Radical New Art Style: Fresh and distinctive new visual style combines traditional rendering techniques with hand-drawn textures to paint a unique and eye-catching spin on the First Person genre.

Gun Lust: Choose from an arsenal of hundreds of thousands of weapons, each with their unique manufacturers, specifications and advantages. A revolutionary new content generation system produces almost infinite tools of destruction.

Intense Vehicular Combat: Get behind the wheel of and engage in intense vehicle-to-vehicle combat, complete with extensive damage modeling and spectacular explosions

We’ll see what 2K has up its sleeve in a couple of weeks, but the original Borderlands will certainly tide us over until the third one rolls around.