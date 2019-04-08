This ‘Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition’ Glitch is Perfect for Farming Legendary Items

While many gamers are excited for the recently revealed Borderlands 3, Gearbox has dropped enhanced versions of the series’ previous entries, while also bringing the initial installment to the current generation of hardware for the first time. That said, there were a handful of glitches in the original game, some of which made the journey to the new edition, but it looks like there is a new glitch in town, and it is quite useful if you are looking to pick up some legendary items in Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition.

The glitch in question arrives after you’ve taken down the Destroyer, which is the boss that is in the Vault at the end of the main story. Once you have destroyed said boss, a handful of those lovely red chests appears, with each containing glorious loot as well as one legendary item.

However, as YouTube user “Joltzdude139” in the video above discovered, there is a way to farm these chests without having to take down the Destroyer multiple times. After you’ve gathered all of your loot, fast travel to one of the DLC locations. Once you have arrived, save and exit back to the title screen. Jump back into that save game and fast travel back to the Vault. Upon arrival, you’ll notice that the chests have reappeared. Opening them will grant you more loot as well as another legendary item that is to scale with your level.

There’s no telling if Gearbox ever intends on patching this glitch in a future update, so it would be wise to take advantage while you can. That is, if farming is your cup of tea. Then again, they kept the Knoxx Armory glitch in the game, so there’s a good chance this one will remain. Either way, keep on looting and shooting your way to victory, Vault Hunters!

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the recently enhanced game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Will you be taking advantage of this Destroyer glitch to gather up all of the legendary items? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

