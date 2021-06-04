Borderlands Movie Reveals First Group Cast Photo

✖

The cast of the Borderlands movie has been steadily growing over the past few months, but only this week did we get our first looks at the characters that’ll be in the film. The previews of these characters weren’t quite as revealing as some might’ve expected and showed only shadowy silhouettes of the familiar Borderlands characters, but they were first looks regardless. A stream of those amounted to the first group shot of the core Borderlands cast shared on Friday that showed each of the main characters beside one another.

You can check out the group shot that follows the trend established earlier in the week below courtesy of the Borderlands movie’s Twitter account and photographer Kata Vermes. From left to right, the set photo shows Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, and Jack Black as Claptrap. The six characters shown here are far from the only ones that have been cast in the film, but it’s evident by now they’ll be the core group that the baddies of Pandora have to deal with.

From the studio that brought you La La Land…comes a movie absolutely nothing like La La Land. #BorderlandsMovie pic.twitter.com/QHx6h7ioVa — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 4, 2021

Alongside the group photo, the official synopsis for the movie was shared once more in case you haven’t been keeping up with the story. New characters like Atlas who’s played by Edgar Ramirez are involved in the story along with the familiar ones you can instantly recognize even from their silhouettes above.

“Two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett teams up with Kevin Hart in director Eli Roth’s Borderlands. Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous treasure hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramirez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. She forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), once a highly respected soldier, but now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands.”

The Borderlands movie does not yet have a release date.