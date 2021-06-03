Borderlands Movie Character First Look Teases Include Claptrap, Tiny Tina, and Others

✖

Two days after teasing our first look at Lilith, the movie's protagonist played by Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, who is playing Tannis in the movie, has revealed our first look at a variety of characters, including her own character Tannis, Kevin Hart's character Roland, Jack Black's character Clatrap, Ariana Greenblatt's character Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu's character Krieg. In other words, our first look at much of the movie's core cast has been revealed, courtesy of Curtis and her personal Instagram page.

As you will know, we've known about these various castings for a while now, but we had no clue how these actors would portray each character. And to an extent, we still don't know this, but we now have a better idea.

The upcoming Borderlands is currently without a release date, but you can read more about it below, courtesy of an official plot synopsis.

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez)," reads an official pitch of the movie. "Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other."

