Borderlands Movie: Every Character Confirmed So Far

The Borderlands series has no shortage of characters to invite into the upcoming Borderlands movie, and already we’ve seen several Vault Hunters and their companions confirmed for the film. Most of those characters we know of so far have actors and actresses attached to the roles so far, though not all of the roles the cast will play have been announced. There are still other characters to inevitably be announced as well, so even if your favorite Borderlands personality hasn’t been confirmed yet, there’s a good chance they will be prior to the movie’s release. With just over five characters now confirmed for the Borderlands movie, we’re able to cross a few off our wishlists for characters who will appear in the movie. Some of the castings have gone over well while others have been met with questions, but without seeing a trailer or the movie versions of the characters yet, it’s hard to predict how closely the chosen cast members will align with their roles. While we wait to see the in-movie versions of these characters, you can check out the full roster of Borderlands icons that have been confirmed for the Borderlands movie so far (note that we've used images from across the three main Borderlands games, so the movie versions of the characters likely won't line up exactly with the chosen images). We’ll be sure to continue building on our list as more announcements are made.

Lilith (Photo: 2K) Lilith was fittingly the first character confirmed for the Borderlands movie and started the casting announcements off on a promising foot. The Siren who was one of the first playable Vault Hunters from the original Borderlands game will be played by Cate Blanchett, the first actress announced for a role in the Borderlands movie. After her first appearance in the Borderlands debut, Lilith remained a key character all throughout the rest of the series even if she wasn't always a playable Vault Hunter. Her presence in the stories has been felt all the way up to the most recent game, Borderlands 3, so we'll expect her to have a similarly major role in the movie.

Roland (Photo: 2K) Following the confirmation of Lilith was news of another Vault Hunter who'd be in the Borderlands movie: Roland. In the original Borderlands game, Roland was a playable Vault Hunter who fulfilled the archetypal role of a soldier with a well-rounded arsenal and sentry turrets at his disposal to aid teammates and take on enemies at the same time. Roland was also historically a stoic and serious character given his militant background which made the Kevin Hart casting come as a surprise. That's been the casting that Borderlands fans have been most unsure of so far, but we haven't yet seen what Hart will look like as Roland.

Tannis (Photo: Borderlands Wiki) The super-smart Patricia Tannis who's led Vault Hunters on scientific endeavors and discoveries throughout the Borderlands game was another surefire character to appear in the Borderlands movie. She was a key character in the original Borderlands game which the movie appears to be pulling the most from and appeared again in Borderlands 2, though she returned to a more prominent role in Borderlands 3. Tannis has her own sense of humor like most everyone in the Borderlands universe, and she approaches things from a more scientific, calculated, and realistic perspective. Jamie Lee Curtis has been cast as Tannis, another casting decision that seems to have gone over well with fans.

Claptrap (Photo: 2K) A Borderlands movie wouldn't be complete without Claptrap, so even before this character was confirmed for the movie, everyone was already convinced the talkative robot would make an appearance. Danny DeVito and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were among the top requests from fans for the role of Claptrap, but it ended up being Jack Black who was cast as the character. Black's involvement as Claptrap is perhaps the most convincing casting announcement so far, but it'll be interesting to see how Claptrap is implemented in a live-action Borderlands adaptation and if his humor can translate to the medium effectively.

Tiny Tina (Photo: 2K) A character that perfectly exemplifies the absurdity of the Borderlands universe, Tiny Tina is a young girl with a penchant for explosives and high-power weaponry. She's unpredictable and rambunctious and quickly became a fan-favorite after her first appearance in Borderlands 2 and became even more likable after her Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC. Unlike some of the other confirmed characters, Tiny Tina wasn't in the original Borderlands game and waited until Borderlands 2 to make her debut, though she existed in the Borderlands universe before that as evidenced by Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Actress Ariana Greenblatt has been cast for the role of Tiny Tina.

Krieg (Photo: 2K) Krieg might not be the first character people think of when they think of the Borderlands games, but he's a favorite among many regardless. Krieg was first introduced in Borderlands 2 as a playable character who was the first to create the Psycho class and returned again in Borderlands 3, though he wasn't playable in the latter. Florian Munteanu has been cast as Krieg in the Borderlands movie. The imposing actor known best for his role in Creed II certainly seems like he can pull off the physical portrayal of Krieg, and just as the case is with Claptrap, Krieg's one of the more interesting live-action characters we can look forward to seeing.

Unnamed Character Played by Haley Bennett (Photo: YouTube/2K) Each of the characters mentioned previously have been ones that Borderlands players will know well by now, but as one might expect with the series heading to a new medium, there will similarly be new characters introduced. One of those will be a character played by actress Haley Bennett, though we know little about the role now. What we do know is that, whoever this character is, they'll be connected to Lilith somehow. Lilith's prominence in the Borderlands games suggests that this character will have an important role themselves, though we'll have to wait until we learn more about the character to be sure.