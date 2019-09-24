Gearbox Says “Never Say Never” to Borderlands on Nintendo Switch

Borderlands 3 is currently out for every platform except for the Nintendo Switch, but that doesn’t mean the door is shut on the idea of it coming to Nintendo’s console. Gearbox recently suggested that Borderlands games could still come to the Switch somehow by saying “never say never” when asked about the idea of bringing the looter shooters onto the platform. The newest game and the ones before it are all possibilities since no specific game was mentioned.

The talk about Borderlands 3 and other games in the series landing on the Nintendo Switch was heard recently during the first episode of “The Borderlands Show.” Kinda Funny stars Greg Miller and Fran Mirabella were joined by Borderlands 3 creative director Paul Sage who fielded questions from the pair and from the community. Discussions were centered around Borderlands 3, but one viewer wanted to know if the games could ever come to the Switch.

It’s a question that’s been tossed around within the community and has even been addressed by Gearbox before, and it looks like the developer is still at least open to the idea of it happening. Sage was asked about the possibility of any Borderlands games coming to the Switch and said “never say never.” You can see the moment in the video above just over an hour and 21 minutes into the first episode of the show.

If you’ve been following along with the development of Borderlands 3 and have been looking for more hints of Switch port yourself in the past few months, you’ll recall that this isn’t the first time the idea of these games on Nintendo’s console has been addressed. Back in April, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford responded on Twitter to someone who asked if they’d ever see the series on the Switch and said he’d “love to see that happen.”

I would love to see that happen. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 28, 2019

Whether the series will ever come to the Switch or not remains to be seen, but you can at least check out Borderlands 3 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms until then. An excerpt of our review can be found below with the full take seen here.

“Whatever the future might hold for Borderlands 3 regarding DLC, events, and optimizations, what we have right now is an absolutely stellar chapter in one of the most iconic series seen during this generation and the last. If you liked Borderlands and Borderlands 2, you’re going to absolutely adore Borderlands 3. Its shortcomings do little to diminish what it has to offer, and I’ll reload the game over and over and sit through a million Claptrap jokes if it means I get to keep looting.”