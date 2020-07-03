Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian Star Giancarlo Esposito Is Reportedly in Far Cry 6

✖

Giancarlo Esposito is supposedly going to have a role in Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6, according to recent reports. The star who’s known for his roles in TV shows such as The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad previously teased that he was working on a “huge” game, but he didn’t say which game that was. Gamereactor UK said that game is going to be Far Cry 6, but not long after that bit of information was shared online, the outlet deleted the article. It’s not a confirmation that he’ll play a role in the game, but we’ll probably know for sure whether he’s involved or not when Ubisoft holds its big Ubisoft Forward event this month.

Gamereactor’s now-deleted article about the matter didn’t much about Esposito’s involvement other than a decisive “it’s Far Cry 6.” No sources were provided to back that up that claim which would normally raise suspicion, but the article being deleted entirely suggests that wasn’t supposed to be public knowledge just yet.

A screenshot of the article was shared online to preserve its contents even though it was deleted.

It’s also worth noting that the Far Cry 6 speculation was happening online beforehand. Perhaps that speculation inspired Gamereactor or perhaps the outlet just knew something others didn’t, but either way, people are now primed for Esposito to be confirmed for a Far Cry 6 role.

During an interview with Collider, Esposito was recounting some of the projects he’s taken part in recently. He mentioned his role in The Mandalorian as well as his involvement with some video game that he said “is going to be huge.” He couldn’t mention what it was at the time, however, but Far Cry 6 is as good a guess as any if we’re trying to imagine what he could be in. Esposito is known for his villainous roles, and Far Cry is known for its villains, so the two seem like they’d be a perfect match.

Esposito’s potential involvement aside, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors and potential leaks about Far Cry 6 details. Some of those rumors that hinted at the game’s setting came from Gamereactor as well.

Ubisoft’s big Ubisoft Forward event is scheduled to take place on July 12th, so that’s the place to look for more answers on the future of Far Cry and Ubisoft’s other games.

