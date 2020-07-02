The Mandalorian Star Giancarlo Esposito Teases Work on "Huge" Game

✖

The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito has teased that earlier this year he worked on a "huge" video game. Esposito has an impressive resume featuring multiple notable movies and television shows, so it's possible that it's related to one of those, but it could also be something entirely new. Esposito himself didn't exactly clarify beyond a brief mention, but it's still something.

"This video game I did; which is going to be huge. Can't really mention," Esposito told Collider (per GameSpot) as part of a larger interview about how Breaking Bad changed his life and more. And that's... basically all he said. After all, he can't really mention it. Given the timing of it all with the next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X set to release later this year, it almost seems like a foregone conclusion that if it's going to be huge, it's going to be on one of those consoles or both. VentureBeat goes as far as to speculate about whether Esposito could have a major role in the next Far Cry game, and honestly? That makes about as much sense as anything else at this point.

Esposito stars as Moff Gideon in the first season of The Mandalorian, which will return for a second season at some point in the future barring any unforeseen coronavirus-related shenanigans beyond what's already happened. Esposito's character is expected to return as well, though the circumstances of that are unknown. As noted above, it's currently unclear what game he might be referring to, or when exactly it might be shown off, but the next big gaming event that's expected is Xbox's look at more Xbox Series X titles later this month. Regardless, it seems safe to assume that whatever it is, it will release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or both.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.