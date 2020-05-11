Ubisoft Announces E3-Style Digital Showcase Ubisoft Forward

✖

Ubisoft today announced Ubisoft Forward, a new digital showcase feature "plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more." Basically, this is Ubisoft's answer to the fact that June's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it would appear that the developer and publisher has shifted whatever announcements it had in the pipeline accordingly, though there's no telling what exactly that might entail.

This makes Ubisoft just the latest major gaming company to prop up its own digital event, as EA announced it would do something similar in June. This is all, of course, in addition to the various third-party digital events like Summer Game Fest. In short, it's going to be a busy couple of months for video games, even if it is all digital.

"With physical gaming shows around the world postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ubisoft will be hosting its first digital conference, called Ubisoft Forward, on July 12 at 12PM PDT/9PM CEST," Ubisoft's extremely brief announcement of the new event reads. "Get ready for an E3-style showcase with plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more."

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned... #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

It's unclear at this point what, exactly, Ubisoft will show off at the "E3-style showcase" in July. Notably, this still a couple months away, and is, in fact, after when E3 would have typically been held. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the recently announced entry in the iconic franchise, is almost guaranteed to make an appearance, as is Watch Dogs: Legion. Beyond that, maybe something to do with Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine will show up, alongside something or other that's totally new.

