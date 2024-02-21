Pokemon and Build-a-Bear Reveal Giant-Sized Charizard Plush

Since appearing on the box art for Pokemon Red, Charizard has been one of the franchise's most beloved Pokemon. Build-a-Bear is celebrating the fan-favorite Fire-type with an all-new giant-sized plush, which is available now as part of an online bundle. The bundle is significantly more expensive than most others from Build-a-Bear, coming in at $115. However, that price gets buyers the giant-sized plush, as well as a red Poke Ball scarf and an aviator hat. Readers interested in purchasing the bundle can do so from Build-a-Bear's website right here.

(Photo: Pokemon, Build-a-Bear)

Build-a-Bear's Pokemon Collection

This giant-sized plush marks the first time that Charizard has been made available as part of the Build-a-Bear Pokemon collection in any capacity. Despite its massive popularity, Charizard has been skipped over in favor of other Pokemon like Pikachu, Eevee, and Psyduck. Build-a-Bear did release Charmander as one of the earliest plushes in the series, but fans have been kept waiting on its evolutionary forms. Now that Charizard has been released, it will be interesting to see if Build-a-Bear offers the rest of the final evolved forms for the Kanto starters, Venusaur and Blastoise.

Build-a-Bear's Pokemon collection has been going strong since 2015. Charizard is the first new addition to the line in 2024, with the most recent one being made available last November. That Pokemon plush was Mudkip, the Water-type starter introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

Pokemon Day

February tends to see a lot of new Pokemon products revealed, as the month marks the anniversary of the original Pokemon games. Pokemon Red and Green were released on February 27th, 1996 in Japan, and The Pokemon Company celebrates the occasion every year with Pokemon Day. The annual event sees a number of different promotions, and this year is no exception, as the Empire State Building will be lit blue and yellow to celebrate.

Of course, the biggest news is yet to come. A Pokemon Presents livestream has been announced for February 27th, and The Pokemon Company is teasing "exciting" reveals. No one knows exactly what to expect, but it's likely we'll see at least one new game announced. At this time, no new Pokemon games are scheduled for release on Switch or mobile platforms, and it's likely that will soon change. Rumors have been circulating about remakes of Pokemon Gold and Silver, or Black and White, and it will be interesting to see what pans out. It's also possible we could see a new spin-off game announced, like the long-rumored sequel to Pokken Tournament. Thankfully, Pokemon fans don't have to wait too much longer to find out!

