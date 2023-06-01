Bulletstorm VR Announced

People Can Fly's cult-classic first-person shooter, Bulletstorm, has been announced to be coming to virtual reality headsets. Following its initial launch back in 2011, Bulletstorm has since been remastered in the form of Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition which arrived in 2017. Now, the acclaimed shooter is coming back once again, but this time around, it will be available on a litany of different VR devices.

Announced as part of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase today, Bulletstorm VR was unveiled alongside a debut trailer. This initial video shows off how Bulletstorm has been adapted to play in VR while retaining all of the core mechanics of the original game. Although the VR version of Bulletstorm was shown off initially for Meta Quest headsets, the game will also be heading to PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR platforms.

You can get a look at the first trailer for Bulletstorm VR in the tweet below:

Looks like it’s going to rain… BULLETS! ⛈ #Bulletstorm VR is coming out this year! Embark on a sci-fi journey as Grayson Hunt and his crew try to survive and exact revenge on the corrupt General Sarrano – now in glorious VR.



Check out this fully action-packed trailer! pic.twitter.com/IRvewi54l0 — People Can Fly (@PCFPeopleCanFly) June 1, 2023

"Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt after a crash landing on an abandoned resort planet forces him to make a hard choice: survival or revenge," says the official description of Bulletstorm VR. "An exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Grayson's blind desire for vengeance finds his crew stranded on Stygia where he can finally confront the commander behind his betrayal—or get his team off the planet alive."

Even though it might be exciting to see that Bulletstorm is coming to virtual reality platforms, People Can Fly has yet to give a release window of any sort for the game. In all likelihood, though, we should begin to learn more about Bulletstorm VR in the weeks and months ahead. Whenever an official launch date is revealed, we'll be sure to keep you up to date here on ComicBook.com.

Are you excited to see that Bulletstorm is now making its way back in the form of a VR title? And will you look to pick this up whenever it does end up releasing? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.