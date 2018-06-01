Bungie Just Got Major Funding for Its Next Game, and It’s Not Destiny

Today Bungie made a pretty huge announcement regarding a directional shift for the company. With still more content planned for Destiny 2, the developers have announced that they are partnered up with a new company in an effort to sustain “many worlds simultaneously” including Destiny and a few unannounced projects.

“At Bungie” began the big reveal, “our purpose is to build worlds that inspire friendship. For over twenty-five years, through Marathon, Myth, Halo, and Destiny, we’ve created fantastic places where players have gathered to become heroes. Now, our long-term goal is to become an entertainment company that sustains many worlds simultaneously – Destiny and new worlds to come.”

“Today, we’re excited to announce that we’ve entered into a new partnership with NetEase to help us explore new directions. With their industry expertise, they’ll empower us to build new worlds and invite players, new and old, to join us there. They’ll help us support separate teams inside Bungie to bring our newest ambitions to life.”

They did add in an effort to quell abandonment worries for Destiny 2, “If you’re a player of Destiny, this news won’t impact the hobby you’ve come to know. Destiny is an experience that will grow for many years to come. We’ll continue to work with our partners at Activision to foster this global community and turn new players from all over the world into Guardians. Our commitment to that world is not diminished by this announcement. We have exciting plans for the future of the Destiny franchise, and you’ll learn more about the next steps we’ll take together in the weeks to come.”

Separately, Kotaku reports that Bungie’s deal with NetEase cost some serious dough. According to a recent Wall Street Journal statement, NetEase tanked a cool 100 million dollars into this new deal.

With all of the backlash that Destiny 2 has faced since launch regarding post-campaign content, pay walls, and more, it makes sense that they would look for new inspiration, for more help. They’ve created some amazing worlds for players in the past, we definitely hope to see the dev team restore back to their former glory and continue on with their passion for making games!