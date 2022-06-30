Bungie Reveals Massive NERF Gjallarhorn Launcher from Destiny

Bungie has revealed a massive NERF version of the iconic Gjallarhorn launcher from the Destiny series. The Gjallarhorn is one of the most fabled Destiny weapons thanks to its incredibly unique design and the fact that it has tracking missiles and other functions that make it incredibly powerful. It's also absurdly large, making it a rather cumbersome weapon for Guardians, but its power helps justify its usage. With all of that said, fans of Destiny can get their hands on a real version of the rocket launcher very soon and cause chaos amongst their friends and family via large NERF darts.

Bungie has announced a NERF version of Gjallarhorn and it's huge, measuring at around 4 feet long. It's pretty accurate to the version in the game with a rather cool reloading system, though some liberties have been taken with its design. The launcher will fire NERF Mega Darts, but of course, they're not explosive nor do they track their target. The NERF Gjallarhorn will cost $185 and pre-orders will go live on July 7th at 10AM PT / 1PM ET for Bungie Rewards members who acquire the Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher by completing the quest in the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack before July 7, 2022. If there are any left, Bungie will put them up for sale for everyone on July 21st. In a lengthy blog post, Bungie broke down the step by step process of bringing the launcher to life and engineering it in a way that retains the look and feel of the weapon from the game.

"We needed to make sure what we were working on also tied back to the game, which led us to the Wolfpack Rounds, said Justin Saccone, senior project engineer. "I mean, obviously it's the main appeal of the Gjallarhorn. We went with a shell for NERF MEGA darts, which if you're not familiar, are a little bit bigger than your typical NERF dart. With that shell, we're shooting three of those MEGA darts at once, which gives that visual sense of the Wolfpack Rounds swirling and flying through the air towards your target. We felt like it was the perfect marriage of the use of the Gjallarhorn in Destiny and bringing it to life in a in a really cool and fun play pattern."

While it may be a bit extreme, it sounds like one heck of a collector's item for Destiny fans. Of course, those who want to make use of it will likely need quite a bit of storage space for the 4 foot long gun. Either way, it's exciting to see Bungie doing something so special for its fans.

Are you going to try and get the NERF Gjallarhorn? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.