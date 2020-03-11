Call of Duty Fans Think Black Ops 5 May Be Revealed Soon

Call of Duty fans think Activision and Treyarch may reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 soon. As you may know, the former has already confirmed there’s a new Call of Duty game releasing this year, presumably on PS5 and Xbox Series X, in addition to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word on what this installment is or when it will be revealed. However, the current reports and rumors claim it will be Black Ops 5 from Treyarch. That all said, whether these reports or true or not, who knows, but it looks like we may find out if they are in the near future.

Taking to Twitter, Treyarch’s David Vonderhaar teased — seemingly out of the blue — that he loves Call of Duty. This was followed by “talk soon.” Naturally, this tease got Call of Duty fans boarding the hype train, assuming this is a reference to this year’s Call of Duty release. At the moment of publishing, Vonderhaar hasn’t provided any further context, but he did pin the tweet to his account, which is rather interesting.

Unfortunately, at this point, all we can do is speculate, and that’s probably by design. The tweet itself is just vague enough that it could be a lot of things. That said, we know it’s at least something Call of Duty related, and by the looks of it, something exciting.

I fkn love Call of Duty. That is all. Talk soon. — David “Vahn” Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) March 11, 2020

Typically, a new Call of Duty is revealed during the middle of spring or even late spring. However, with the PS5 event lurking, it’s possible we could get a reveal during early spring. Right now, there’s been no word of when the PS5 reveal event will go down, but many believe it will happen in the next month or so before the console begins mass production.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. When will Activision reveal the next Call of Duty? Will it be Black Ops 5 or something else?