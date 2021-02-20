Call of Duty 2021 Leak Has Old School COD Players Excited

✖

A new Call of Duty 2021 leak has surfaced online, and it's saying all the right things, especially for Modern Warfare and Warzone fans. Activision hasn't revealed Call of Duty 2021 yet, but it has confirmed a new entry in the series is releasing this year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. That said, while Activision is exercising some silence and restraint about the title, leakers aren't.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty leaker, Tom Henderson, shared what he's been hearing about the game. If you're not familiar with Henderson, he's one of the best sources when it comes to COD, and has provided accurate scoops on Modern Warfare, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and more.

According to Henderson, Call of Duty 2021 is in development at Sledgehammer Games, the team behind Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WWII. Adding to this, Henderson claims the game will be gritty and controversial just like Modern Warfare was, which is why MW fans are starting to board the Call of Duty 2021 hype train. Henderson also describes the game as "boots on the ground," which is always an easy way to get hardcore and classic COD fans thrilled. To this end, the game is apparently putting an emphasis on guerrilla-like warfare.

Lastly, Henderson confirms the game will be integrated with Warzone just like Black Ops Cold War was back in December. This means all of the game's guns will come to Warzone and the map may get a makeover to better fit the new release.

Henderson doesn't divulge anything about a setting, but according to another prominent insider, the game is heading back to World War 2.

As always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven reliable on numerous occasions, it doesn't change the fact that nothing here is official, and further, even if it's all 100 percent accurate, it doesn't mean it will stay that way. Things change in game development constantly.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and Sledgehammer Games haven't commented on any of the information above, and we don't expect this to change, but if it does, so will this article because the new information will be added, salient or not.