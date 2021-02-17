Call of Duty 2021 Reportedly Set in World War II

✖

According to a prominent Call of Duty leaker, Call of Duty 2021 is set during World War 2, or at least will be a World War 2-era game when it releases later this year via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Coupling this, the leaker piggybacks on other recent rumors by claiming the game is in development under Sledgehammer Games, which as you may know, most recently shipped Call of Duty: WWII back in 2017. In other words, it's returning to what it knows, or at least it's supposedly doing this.

The report comes the way of Victor Z, who has provided accurate leaks on Cold War, Warzone, Modern Warfare, and more in the past. In other words, the source is reputable, though not very revealing. Victor Z doesn't divulge anything else, substantial or insignificant.

Interestingly, the report comes on the back of a new report this week claiming the game is set in the 1950s, and possibly during the Korean War. In other words, we now have two conflicting reports from two reputable leakers. That said, while there's conflicting information about how far in the past the game goes, both agree it's set in the past and around the middle of the 20th century.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt though. Not only is nothing here official, but everything is subject to change, though it's unlikely the game's setting is going to change this late into development.

