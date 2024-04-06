Call of Duty 2024 Reportedly Making Major Change From Recent Games

Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly breaking away from recent games in the COD series and making a major change, in addition to some of the major changes we have already heard of. According to previous and current reports, Call of Duty 2024 is going to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War. As the name suggests, the game will take players to the Gulf War, a conflict in 1990 and 1991 primarily between Iraq and the United States. The famous Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, both come from this war, which ended with America and a 42-country coalition liberating Kuwait from Iraq control.

When will this new game be revealed? Well, that is a good question. According to a new report, it will be before the Xbox Games Showcase, which is rumored to happen in June and feature the game. And unlike recent games in the series, it will not be revealed via Warzone. Since 2020, this is how Activision marketing has handled the reveals of each year's games, but it is coming to an end this year. The report claims this year's game will bring back the model previous to Warzone, which consisted of teasing leading up to a reveal trailer drop.

As for this report, it comes the way of Insider Gaming, a very reliable source in the industry, especially when it comes to Call of Duty. Previously, Insider Gaming has also reported this year's COD will have an open-world campaign, which is a first for the series. It also been leaked that the game will release sometime in October.

Back in the day, Call of Duty loved a spring reveal. To this end, May seems like a safe bet, especially if the game has to be revealed before June 9. That said, this part is just speculation. The report makes no mention of this.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more Call of Duty news, more Call of Duty rumors and leaks, and more Call of Duty speculation, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive COD coverage by clicking here.