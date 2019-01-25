‘Call of Duty’ Thanks Fans For Making It The Best-Selling Franchise 10 Years In A Row

The Call of Duty series has been the best-selling video game franchise in the United States of America each year, for the past 10 years.

Word of the incredibly impressive achievement comes way of Activision itself, who extended its gratitude to fans in a new blog post.

“2018 was an amazing year for Call of Duty fans. Thank you for your tremendous support for Black Ops 4, and thank you for your continued inspiration to play Call of Duty. The NPD Group announced this week that 2018 marks the 10th consecutive year that Call of Duty is the best-selling console video game franchise of the year in the U.S., which would only be possible with support from this amazing community.

“Together, we’ve battled from the Favelas to Nuketown; served in an elite task force and as a CIA operative; and led our squad in the 1st infantry division. We’ve fought fiercely in Team Deathmatch and Domination, while taking up arms in Search & Destroy and Kill Confirmed. We’ve also dropped into complete mayhem Battle Royale style, thanks to Blackout, and of course fought hordes of the undead in zombies.”

The road to 10 years at top began back in 2009 with Modern Warfare 2, and then was followed by the following games: Black Ops, Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops II, Ghosts, Advanced Warfare, Black Ops III, Infinite Warfare, WWII, and Black Ops 4.

“Each year Call of Duty brings unforgettable memories, fun new opportunities and a place to catch up with your friends,” further writes Activision “We’ve been honored over these past 10 years to see the community come together, showcasing some truly incredible moments. Whether it’s jaw-dropping skills, frenetic clips or just some funny experiences, we’re honored to serve the most passionate community around.”

If you’ve been following the video game industry for the past decade, this is no surprise. Beyond a few titles from the likes of Rockstar Games, Call of Duty has absolutely dominated the video game sales charts, and shows no sign of slowing down.

Whether it will be able to continue this dominance for another 10 years, who knows. But at the moment, it’s hard to see any other annual franchise take its spot.