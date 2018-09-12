‘Call Of Duty’ Addresses One Of Players’ Biggest Complaints About Battle Royale

The Battle Royale genre has only continued to grow in the gaming community and this past week players are diving into Call of Duty’s take on the genre with Black Ops 4’s ‘Blackout’ mode. While the general reception has been hit or miss, there is one key feature that fans are excited to see changed: weapon engagement.

A common complaint with the beta is how long it takes to pick up weapons. Understandable, given that Battle Royale is an intense PvP game mode that requires players to stay on their toes at all time. How the weapon engagement system was initially set up had players walking up to a weapon and essentially staring at it into possession. Needless to say, it took longer than it should have and this is a feature that’s pretty common in most Battle Royale titles.

Thoughts on #Blackout so far

-Love the perks and the variety of guns in the game

-Runs incredibly smooth

-Level 2/3 Armor is OP

-Make it so we can walk over ammo to pick it up instead of mashing square

-SO MUCH FUN — ★Brandon LeGrand★ (@SliimjimHD) September 11, 2018

Luckily, Treyarch has heard the player complaints and has vowed to make a key change that many have been begging for, such as the tweet above. The studio promises to alter the way weapons work in the mode so that all players have to do is walk over something in order to pick it up. Quick, easy, and much more efficient within this particular game style.

Blackout designer David Vonderhaar wanted to make sure fans knew the change was coming, so he took a few moments to take to Twitter and explain what’s next up on the “to-do” list.

Reloading, weapon switching, and other “Call of Duty” face button staples will not be sacrificed for equipping Items or adding to Inventory. We will certainly be sure that it is the fastest (aka: shortest) possible hold press we can do. — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) September 10, 2018

I hear you. But, let’s get this out of the way early. No need to hold on PC. You have dozens of mappable buttons. Trust me when I say you don’t want to be in a gunfight and need to reload and can’t because you straffed right over something you don’t even want to pick up. //t.co/0mdZV68mP2 — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) September 10, 2018

The team has already made incredible improvements to the mode based upon early feedback and a full blog post is coming soon to explain even more changes on the way. Thankfully, being able to walk right over will make Blackout even more enjoyable and a more immersive experience for all!