This ‘Call of Duty: Blackout” Clip Shows the Best Way to Send a Sensor Dart

Blackout is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s breakout battle royale mode and though the game has only just recently released, FPS fans can’t get enough of Treyarch’s take on the popular genre in gaming. There are tons of tips and tricks when looking at how to ensure that number 1 spot, but one player shared his innovative way to maneuver a Sensor Dart and honestly – props, dude:

RC Cars, the true heroes of battle royale. We weren’t the only ones impressed either! The streamer got some pretty rad feedback from fellow Blackout fans:

@TheSwoosher @TheWillionare josh is out here changing the game already — Kyle Zimmerman (@Kzimm34) October 17, 2018

That is actually amazing. — Mattypocket (@MattypocketTV) October 17, 2018

Also, just a friendly suggestion from something we ourselves did shortly after launch but the Sensor Darts also do some massive damage when paired with a helicopter … just saying.

The beautiful thing about the battle royale genre is that though there is one goal in mind, there are many different ways to achieve it. In Fortnite, it’s building. In PUBG, it’s that damned frying pan, but with any game with this mode in it – it really adapts to individual playstyle. In this case, it was for the innovative – though you can still hear the “pog” chants in the background.

What do you think about this creative usage of the RC? Think you could do better? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us your best plays in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! For more about the game itself before hopping into that lobby:

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series.”