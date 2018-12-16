‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Players Are Winning Blackout Games With Snowballs

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 added snowballs as a new item players can pick up and throw at enemies, and some people are already eliminating opponents and winning games with the frozen projectiles.

Piles of snowballs were placed on the Blackout map after an update released that started the game’s holiday event that included more features beyond the new snowball weapon. Like the basketballs that can be found in certain parts of Black Ops 4’s Blackout game mode, the snowballs deal damage, and that means players can pull off some interesting plays with them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players would’ve tried to end opponents and games with the snowballs anyway, but Treyarch’s studio design director David Vonderhaar encouraged them to try to get game-winning kills with the snowballs. He tweeted that people should send him their best final kills in Blackout games, and players responded in part by showing off their eliminations.

You can get into a snowball fight on Thursday. Please be the first person to send me a clip of you winning the game / getting the final kill with one. — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) December 11, 2018

Others only got normal kills with the snowballs and not ones that would end a match. But while getting these kills, it became clear to some people that the snowballs weren’t quite as easy to handle as one might expect. They seem to have quite a small area of effect which makes sense considering their size, but that makes it that much more difficult to get a kill with them, let alone one that would end a game.

New snowball’s and christmas decor for #blackout is a wonderful addition lol thank the lord for bots#twitch //t.co/r0Pqr6wyDB pic.twitter.com/Vmwq7r0Etj — roboturner (@roboturnergames) December 14, 2018

Snowball kills have already become quite popular and more than possible in Blackout, but the new weapon is also only available on one platform, so there will likely be even more snowball eliminations when the content is available for everyone. The update added that and the new holiday event to the PlayStation 4 version first, but players on the Xbox One and PC platforms both have snowball fights coming their way as well when the update goes live for them next week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 also has more updates already planned for Blackout players, some of which will add weapon skins and custom games.