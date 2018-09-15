Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Team Promises to Halt Team-Killing In Blackout

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 battle royale beta for Blackout has been met with mixed reactions from those currently testing out the new game mode, but one common complaint that has risen above them all is the problem of team-killing. Now Treyarch is promising to do better.

There’s a mechanic in their take on Battle Royale that allows players to loot items off of another player’s corpse, even if it’s their own team mate. Because of this in-game mechanic, it’s pretty easy for players to stab their friends in the back – sometimes literally – in order to get that sweet, sweet loot. The studio has heard the complaints and they are actively working on a solution.

On the topic of Teamkill looting, the studio mentioned in a recent reddit post:

“One of the most upvoted requests concerns preventing teamkillers from looting the bodies of teammates they’ve killed. In addition to reporting bad behavior through the “Report Player” function in the Social menu (and continuing to ban players for intentional teamkilling), we agree with this approach and are adding this, or something similar, to our “To Do” list. We have a zero-tolerance policy for intentional teamkillers. Be sure to report them so we can bring the banhammer down.”

They also talked about a few other key changes, including Player Hit issues, camera controls, First Place glitches, and more. You can read their full outline of changes on the original thread right here, as well as implemented tweaks already live below: