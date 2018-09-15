Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Team Promises to Halt Team-Killing In Blackout

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 battle royale beta for Blackout has been met with mixed reactions from those currently testing out the new game mode, but one common complaint that has risen above them all is the problem of team-killing. Now Treyarch is promising to do better.
There’s a mechanic in their take on Battle Royale that allows players to loot items off of another player’s corpse, even if it’s their own team mate. Because of this in-game mechanic, it’s pretty easy for players to stab their friends in the back – sometimes literally – in order to get that sweet, sweet loot. The studio has heard the complaints and they are actively working on a solution.
Videos by ComicBook.com
On the topic of Teamkill looting, the studio mentioned in a recent reddit post:
“One of the most upvoted requests concerns preventing teamkillers from looting the bodies of teammates they’ve killed. In addition to reporting bad behavior through the “Report Player” function in the Social menu (and continuing to ban players for intentional teamkilling), we agree with this approach and are adding this, or something similar, to our “To Do” list. We have a zero-tolerance policy for intentional teamkillers. Be sure to report them so we can bring the banhammer down.”
They also talked about a few other key changes, including Player Hit issues, camera controls, First Place glitches, and more. You can read their full outline of changes on the original thread right here, as well as implemented tweaks already live below:
- General
- Beta now live on Xbox One and PC, currently with up to 80 maximum players per match
- Miscellaneous:
- Multiple fixes for “Game Session Has Ended” errors. We continue to find and fix these issues on a case-by-case basis.
- Multiple fixes for collision and players getting stuck on the map
- Additional improvements to stats both behind the scenes and for Merits Per Action
- Various Killcam bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused multiple players to spawn in the Staging Area in the same spot
- Fixes for players not properly entering the downed state when involved in mid-air helicopter crashes
- Game Tuning:
- Collapse:
- Increased the damage players take inside the collapsed area of the map
- Wingsuit:
- Players can no longer gain altitude at high speed
- Pulling up from a steep dive now takes slightly longer
- Supply Drops:
- Cargo plane now has increased health and cannot be damaged by bullets
- Collapse: