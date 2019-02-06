‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Update Adds Ambush Mode to All Platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Ambush mode in the Blackout battle royale playlist is now live across all platforms as its exclusivity on the PlayStation 4 came to an end.

After first going live on the PlayStation 4 like pretty much all new Black Ops 4 content does, the game mode has now been expanded to the Xbox One and PC platforms. Treyarch’s patch notes for the update were light with changes, especially for the Blackout mode, but the only takeaway for battle royale players is that the Ambush mode is now playable by all as it comes to the remaining two platforms while also staying live on the PlayStation 4.

Those who have been waiting for it to leave the PlayStation 4 and come to other platforms will already know what it’s about, but for those who haven’t, Treyarch’s patch notes describe what’s included in the sniper and melee-only mode.

Ambush

Weapons limited to sniper rifles, melee attacks, and launchers only.

Circle constantly advances with no delays between collapses.

This type of game mode means that players will have to change their Blackout strategies to take on threats near and far, but it also means certain perks will become more valuable. If all you have at your disposal is your fists and you’re in danger of being caught out in the ever-collapsing circle, the Outlander and Brawler perks just became way more useful. The tweet previewed the mode when it was first live on the PlayStation 4.

Keep your head on a swivel. Scope out the new “Ambush” limited time game mode in #Blackout, which features only Bowie knives, sniper rifles, and launchers. Play now on PS4 with other platforms to follow. #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/EdOSuyXgO7 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 29, 2019

The same update added a new Gauntlet to the game’s Zombies mode, those Gauntlets being unique challenges which task players with surviving the waves of zombies while also completing certain objectives. There are rewards and the potential for speedrunning opportunities in these Gauntlets, but failing too many rounds will net players a “Strike,” and getting three of those will cause the Gauntlet to end. This new Gauntlet is called “Veni, Vidi, Zombie!” and is available in the IX map.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s new update with the Blackout changes and more is now live across all platforms.