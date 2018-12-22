‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Update Makes Level 3 Armor Rarer

Treyarch’s newest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update made the Level 3 Armor in Blackout more difficult to come across since it’s no longer found in Zombies Stashes.

These Zombies Stashes – often referred to as Mystery Boxes by players familiar with the Black Ops series’ Zombies mode – typically include rare weapons and items and are an easy way to fill out players’ inventories early on, assuming they’re prepared to deal with hordes of Zombies and real-life opponents. But these Zombies Stashes that open after slaying a number of undead at any Zombies-themed location like Asylum will no longer grant players Level 3 Armor with Treyarch saying in its update that the decision was made after a continuing evaluation of Armor’s place in Blackout.

“As we continue to monitor Armor’s performance in Blackout, we’ve reduced the abundance of Level 3 Armor in the game by removing it from Zombies Stashes (AKA Mystery Boxes) in Zombies-themed locations,” Treyarch said to preface the notes for its latest update. “And speaking of the zombies in Blackout, where did they all go…? Are they planning something for the holidays?”

— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 22, 2018

The latter part of that message that dealt with the zombie enemies in the Blackout game mode was teased previously by Treyarch when it shared an ominously festive message about the incident that removed Zombies from Blackout. It’s presumed that they’ll return with some kind of tie-in to the holiday events Treyarch has going on now, but how that’ll work remains to be seen until they’re reintroduced into the Blackout map.

Treyarch update that reduced the likelihood of coming across a set of Level 3 Armor follows another update that nerfed the Armor items once again, though it did give players a way to fix up their gear. An update released days ago decreased the durability of Level 2 and Level 3 Armor, though it did add an “Armor Repair” system that Treyarch said previously it would implement. The system allows players to find and carry Armor Plates which can be used to patch up damaged Armors so that players don’t have to trade out a slightly damaged Level 3 Armor for the next set that they come across.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s new update that removed the Level 3 Armor from Zombies Stashes is now available for all platforms.