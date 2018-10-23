Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Halloween Black Market Items Revealed

For those looking forward to another week of grinding for that sweet, sweet loot in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, especially now that the Halloween items are available, we’ve got our first look at all of the latest looks for what players can earn in-game.

Though Xbox One and PC players won’t be able to take part in the event until October 27, PlayStation 4 players can hop right in and get started. For a limited time only, the below Halloween items are available to unlock and they are perfect for those looking for a slightly “spookier” flare (Courtesy of our sister site over at GameSpot):

According to the studio’s most recent blog post, “The Contraband stream in the Black Market provides a progression path to earn the items you want simply by playing the game. That means a ton of new ways to show off your personal style. Contraband items will be delivered through seasonal Operations, with each Operation delivering a new batch of content every couple of months. Operation First Strike delivers the first season of content starting today on PS4.”

So says Treyarch, here’s what that means for players:

All-New Blackout Characters – New playable characters will be released with each new Operation.

– New playable characters will be released with each new Operation. Signature Weapons

Specialists Outfits – Cool customization content built around themes for all Specialists in-game; you can even mix and match the look of your character within outfit sets.

– Cool customization content built around themes for all Specialists in-game; you can even mix and match the look of your character within outfit sets. Tags / Gestures – Whether you’re taunting opponents or celebrating a victory, Tags and Gestures are a perfect way to express yourself in the game.

Everything above will allow players to show off their style in both Blackout and the Multiplayer mode. The team then added, “Within the Black Market, there will also be limited-time Special Events which bring even more unique content to the game. Starting October 20 on PlayStation 4, with other platforms to follow seven days later, players will have access to a free Halloween-themed Special Event stream with even more gear. That means players can earn even more items as they progress along the stream. This is the first of many Special Events that will be hosted in the future. But remember, get in and earn them while they’re available as they’ll only be around for a limited time.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Xbox and PC players will have access to the first Operation 7 days after it launches on PlayStation 4, due to a partnership between Treyarch and Sony.