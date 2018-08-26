Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Leak Reveals New Blackout Details

Information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout has reportedly leaked that reveals new details about the game’s battle royale mode.

The information was shared by The Wew Lads (via Charlie INTEL), a group that’s leaked information about Call of Duty in the past and is back to do so once again with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, though the new information, like any leak, hasn’t been confirmed. In a video shared by the YouTube channel The Wew Lads 2, the group broke the details down into various sections pertaining to different game modes, Specialist missions, limited-time events, and eventually the Blackout game mode.

Starting with the areas that players will compete in within the battle royale mode, The Wew Lads’ Ducky said that Cracked and Array have both been remastered and turned into Blackout areas, both of those being maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops 1. Within these areas and throughout the rest of the Blackout battlegrounds, players will find doors that they can open in close. This is a staple feature in Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as well, so it makes sense that it’d be imitated in Call of Duty’s battle royale variant. Just as there were in the Heist mode that some players have already tried in the beta, there will be supplies to scavenge for here in Blackout, The Wew Lads said.

In a much different take on the battle royale genre, Blackout is also reportedly going to have zombies present in parts of the mode, though it’s uncertain if those will be seen in the upcoming beta.

“And while they have aimed to have zombies present in some areas such as Verrukt as we’ve seen in the teaser,” Ducky said, “they may not make it into the beta.”

He went on to reference other leaks that indicated the game mode was behind in development, so it’s unknown just how much of the finished project will be included in the September beta. He then reiterated that the developers do indeed plan on having zombies active in parts of the map.

While past leaks have suggested that there will be 100 players in the Blackout mode, The Wew Lads suggest that the number might not be an accurate representation of what’s planned. Though it’s true there are 100 player slots in the mode for testing, The Wew Lads say, only about two-thirds of the slots are supported in a stable game. The Blackout details ended with a confirmation that players do use a parachute to descend onto the map, but only after they’ve glided in with a wingsuit.

The information from The Wew Lads in the video above has not been confirmed, so there’s a chance of inaccuracy. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launches on October 12, and the Blackout beta test for PlayStation 4 players starts on September 10.